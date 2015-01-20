(In 3rd paragraph, company corrects scope of Hess'
responsibilities)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Jan 20 United Technologies Corp said on
Tuesday that the former head of its Pratt & Whitney jet engine
division was returning in a new senior aerospace post, as the
company's new chief executive, Greg Hayes, shapes his management
team.
David Hess, who retired about a year ago after 34 years at
United Technologies, will become senior vice president of
aerospace business development, reporting to Hayes.
In the newly created position, Hess will be responsible for
helping to strengthen relationships with aerospace customers and
partners.
Hess comes back as Pratt & Whitney is ramping up production
of a critical new engine that is revitalizing its commercial
engine business.
In a statement, Hayes praised Hess for "his strong customer
relationships, deep industry knowledge and experienced
leadership."
Hess' appointment marked the latest change since Hayes took
over abruptly in late November as CEO of the U.S. conglomerate,
whose products include Sikorsky helicopters, Otis elevators and
Carrier climate control equipment.
Hayes, who previously was United Tech's chief financial
officer, replaced Louis Chenevert, in a move that stunned Wall
Street.
Hess is the second former United Tech executive to return to
a high-profile post. The company last month named Akhil Johri as
chief financial officer, returning from Pall Corp, where
he had also been CFO. Before joining Pall in May 2013, Johri had
served for 26 years at United Tech.
Last week, the company said Alain Bellemare, who was
president of UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems, would leave the
company at the end of the month. The change eliminates a
management layer between Hayes and the heads of Pratt & Whitney
and aircraft parts unit UTC Aerospace Systems.
United Technologies is due to report its fourth-quarter
results on Jan 27.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)