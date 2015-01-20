(In 3rd paragraph, company corrects scope of Hess' responsibilities)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Jan 20 United Technologies Corp said on Tuesday that the former head of its Pratt & Whitney jet engine division was returning in a new senior aerospace post, as the company's new chief executive, Greg Hayes, shapes his management team.

David Hess, who retired about a year ago after 34 years at United Technologies, will become senior vice president of aerospace business development, reporting to Hayes.

In the newly created position, Hess will be responsible for helping to strengthen relationships with aerospace customers and partners.

Hess comes back as Pratt & Whitney is ramping up production of a critical new engine that is revitalizing its commercial engine business.

In a statement, Hayes praised Hess for "his strong customer relationships, deep industry knowledge and experienced leadership."

Hess' appointment marked the latest change since Hayes took over abruptly in late November as CEO of the U.S. conglomerate, whose products include Sikorsky helicopters, Otis elevators and Carrier climate control equipment.

Hayes, who previously was United Tech's chief financial officer, replaced Louis Chenevert, in a move that stunned Wall Street.

Hess is the second former United Tech executive to return to a high-profile post. The company last month named Akhil Johri as chief financial officer, returning from Pall Corp, where he had also been CFO. Before joining Pall in May 2013, Johri had served for 26 years at United Tech.

Last week, the company said Alain Bellemare, who was president of UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems, would leave the company at the end of the month. The change eliminates a management layer between Hayes and the heads of Pratt & Whitney and aircraft parts unit UTC Aerospace Systems.

United Technologies is due to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan 27. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Leslie Adler)