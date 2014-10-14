(Recasts throughout with Pentagon statement)
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, has been awarded a $592
million contract with the Pentagon for a seventh batch of F135
engines to power the F-35 fighter plane built by Lockheed Martin
Corp, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.
The contract will cover 36 engines, and should be followed
in coming weeks with a contract for an eighth batch of
additional engines. Together, the two contracts will be valued
at well over $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the
agreement.
Top Pentagon officials had expected to reach agreement on
the contracts earlier this summer, but negotiations were delayed
after the engine on an Air Force F-35 failed during takeoff from
a Florida air base on June 23. The incident led to the grounding
of the entire F-35 fleet for several weeks.
Pratt has been working closely with the Pentagon and
airworthiness authorities at the Navy and Air Force to examine
the cause of the engine failure and test a proposed fix.
Pentagon officials are negotiating a separate contract with
Lockheed that is worth about $4 billion for an eighth batch of
the most advanced U.S. warplanes. Lockheed and government
officials told Reuters last month that they expected to reach
agreement on that contract within days or weeks.
The Pratt contract was included in a daily digest of major
defense contracts.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by G Crosse and Jonathan
Oatis)