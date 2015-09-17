Sept 17 United Technologies Corp is unlikely to hit its traditional target of growing earnings by at least 10 percent in 2016, as it confronts challenges to its jet engine and China businesses, the U.S. conglomerate's chief executive officer said on Thursday.

"That's always the goal for UTC - double-digit earnings growth forever," CEO Greg Hayes told a Morgan Stanley investor conference. "As I stand here today, I don't see it for next year." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)