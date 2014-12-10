Dec 10 The change atop United Technologies Corp
has set off speculation the U.S. conglomerate may
eventually shake up its diverse industrial businesses, including
possibly divesting its Sikorsky helicopter unit.
Shares of United Technologies have climbed 4 percent since
the company announced on Nov. 24 that Chief Financial Officer
Greg Hayes replaced Louis Chenevert, who retired as chief
executive officer, effective immediately.
The stock performance eclipsed a slight decline in the S&P
500 index over that period, with investors saying Hayes
could move to boost the stock, including taking a closer look at
the structure of the company, which also makes Pratt & Whitney
jet engines and Otis elevators.
Well-known to Wall Street after serving as CFO for six
years, Hayes will make his public debut as CEO on Thursday, when
United Technologies details its 2015 financial outlook to
investors and analysts at a meeting in New York.
"My sense is that investors believe that a more engaged CEO
will be more inclined to execute value-creating transactions,
including the possible divestiture of Sikorsky," said Keith
Davis, principal at investment management firm Farr, Miller &
Washington, which holds about 200,000 United Tech shares.
While Hayes is not expected to announce specific moves,
given that he just took the reins, Wall Street will look for
signs he is open to change.
"I think Hayes will indicate everything is under review,
he's not going to say what," said Scott Lawson, vice president
of investment management firm Westwood Holdings Group, which
owns about 900,000 shares. "As an investor one would want him to
be proactive in making sure UTX has the best portfolio
possible."
United Tech shares have lagged those of Honeywell
International Inc this year amid concerns about profit
growth in 2015, and trade at a 3 percent discount to its rival
on a forward price-to-earnings ratio basis, according to Thomson
Reuters data. United Tech shares were off nearly 1 percent to
$113.90 on Wednesday.
One often-discussed option on Wall Street is the spinoff of
Sikorsky, a major military contractor that makes Black Hawk
helicopters. Credit Suisse analyst Julian Mitchell said this
week that a Sikorsky disposal could help shares due in part to
its margins, which are lower than those of other units.
Mitchell said another strategic move could be to merge Pratt
& Whitney with the civil engine business of Rolls-Royce Holdings
Plc, while other analysts have floated the idea of
splitting the company between its aerospace and commercial
building businesses.
To be sure, some investors want to first understand Hayes'
broader plan before seeking any shake-up.
"Until Greg Hayes explains what is his strategic vision for
UTX, it is difficult for us to judge whether divestitures are a
good thing or not," said Andrew Chan, assistant portfolio
manager with Fiera Capital.
