(Adds Chenevert comment)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 24 United Technologies Corp's
appointment of Chief Financial Officer Gregory Hayes as chief
executive is providing investors some comfort as they try to
understand the abrupt departure of previous leader Louis
Chenevert.
United Technologies shares fell 1.4 percent on Monday after
the company announced that Chenevert had stepped down as CEO and
chairman effective immediately. The maker of jet engines,
elevators and climate control systems gave no public indication
of the transition ahead of time, catching Wall Street off guard.
In Hayes, known as the company's "voice" to Wall Street,
United Tech has elevated their top finance executive who has
been a regular presence before investors on company conference
calls and at events.
"I'm comfortable that ... he's a known quantity in the
investment community," said Keith Davis, principal at investment
management firm Farr, Miller & Washington, which holds about
250,000 United Tech shares.
"I'm not comfortable with the fact that we don't have more
information on why the change was made," Davis said.
Cai von Rumohr, an analyst at Cowen & Co who has followed
United Tech since the 1970s, said of Chenevert: "To resign cold
turkey with no lead has people a little bit confused."
Hayes was not available for interviews on Monday, a company
spokesman said.
In an emailed statement, Chenevert told Reuters he was
"proud of the transformation of the company during my tenure."
"United Technologies is in a terrific position to grow as a
result of the work done by Greg, myself and UTC's exceptional
leadership team," he said. "My wife and I look forward to the
next chapter of our lives, and we are very happy to have more
time to enjoy our family."
The 54-year old Hayes, an accountant and Purdue University
graduate, joined the company in 1999 through the acquisition of
Sunstrand, where he served as vice president of finance for
Sunstrand Aerospace. He held several finance-related posts
before being named CFO in 2008.
Hayes is perceived to be a "conservative voice" on financial
matters, said Scott Lawson, vice president of United Tech
shareholder Westwood Holdings Group.
On the company's third-quarter conference call, Hayes said
earnings next year would rise by a mid-single-digit percentage
rate, below the average target of analysts.
The company is next set to speak to investors at its annual
outlook meeting on Dec. 11, an event that Chenevert led last
year.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Eric Effron, Grant
McCool and Bernard Orr)