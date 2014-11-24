(Recasts throughout, adds details, background)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 24 United Technologies Corp Chief
Executive Officer Louis Chenevert has retired immediately and is
being replaced by the company's finance chief, the diversified
U.S. manufacturer said on Monday, an abrupt change that caught
Wall Street off guard.
The maker of Otis elevators, Pratt & Whitney jet engines and
Sikorsky helicopters said in a press release that Chenevert, 57,
informed the United Tech board of his retirement.
It did not provide a reason for Chenevert's retirement,
which comes two weeks before he was to present the company's
2015 financial outlook to analysts and investors at a meeting in
New York.
Taking over as CEO will be Greg Hayes, a 25-year company
veteran who has served as United Tech's chief financial officer
the past six years.
A United Tech spokesman said Chenevert's retirement "is
entirely unrelated to the financial performance" of the company,
which backed its 2014 earnings and sales forecasts.
Chenevert also stepped down as chairman. Edward Kangas, lead
independent director, will take the post of non-executive
chairman.
"This has come out of the blue, and as far as we know was
not planned," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard,
one of several analysts who expressed surprise at the move.
Shares of United Tech, a Dow Jones industrials index
component, fell 1.1 percent to $109.12 in morning trading. After
a big run in 2013, the stock has fallen some 3 percent this
year.
Chenevert spent 22 years at United Tech after arriving from
General Motors. After running Pratt & Whitney for seven
years, he became chief operating officer before ascending to the
CEO role in 2008.
A signature move of his tenure was the $16 billion
acquisition of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp,
announced in 2011. That deal tilted United Tech more toward an
aerospace company and away from the other major area of the
company that sells elevators, climate control systems and
security products for commercial buildings.
Since March, Hayes and other executives have suggested
United Tech was interested in a major acquisition in the
buildings area.
Hayes, 54, is familiar to Wall Street, as the main presenter
on earnings conference calls and at investor events held by
brokerages.
"We view Greg Hayes as highly qualified to lead United
Technologies and as someone who understands investors and
communicates with them effectively," JPMorgan analyst Joseph
Nadol said in a research note.
