Dec 7 United Technologies Corp's new
chairman, Edward Kangas, said former chief executive Louis
Chenevert stepped down late last month after Kangas spoke to him
out of concern about his priorities.
The U.S. conglomerate on Nov. 24 said Chenevert had told the
board he was retiring as CEO and chairman with immediate effect,
an announcement that stunned Wall Street.
No reason was given at the time for Chenevert's departure as
head of the maker of Otis elevators, Pratt & Whitney jet engines
and Sikorsky helicopters. He was replaced as CEO by Chief
Financial Officer Greg Hayes, while Kangas, who had been lead
independent director, became chairman.
In comments provided by a company spokesman this weekend,
Kangas said the situation "wasn't a crisis."
"It was just a growing issue and concern which caused me,
with counsel from the board, to discuss with Louis his
priorities - personal and business," Kangas said.
"After consideration, Louis concluded that the company was
in a good place, had a great candidate to be the next CEO, and
it was a good time for him to retire," Kangas said, adding that
the separation was "amicable."
Kangas first made the comments in a Dec. 5 article in the
Wall Street Journal. According to the article, which cited
anonymous sources, there was concern among directors and senior
managers that he was disengaged from the details of the
company's operations and too focused on private interests, such
as his yacht.
United Technologies hosts analysts and investors in New York
for its annual outlook meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in NEW YORK)