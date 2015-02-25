ABU DHABI Feb 25 Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit
of United Technologies Corp, expects to sell around 400
helicopters in the Middle East over the next five to ten years,
roughly as many as it has delivered to the region to date, its
regional head said on Wednesday.
"Expansion of the existing fleet of 400 will be in a
proportional manner, and modernisation is going to drive that
number in the region," Anand Stanley, vice president and general
manager for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, told reporters
at a defence industry show in Abu Dhabi.
Most countries in the Middle East, especially the oil-rich
Gulf states, are working hard to modernise their transport
systems and economies, and this will boost demand for
helicopters, he said.
Sikorsky, which makes both commercial and military aircraft,
has a joint venture with a unit of Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala
and Lockheed Martin in Abu Dhabi for aircraft
maintenance.
Sikorsky plans to open a regional office in Abu Dhabi, the
capital of the United Arab Emirates, and is opening a new
business unit in Saudi Arabia to support military and commercial
aircraft, Stanley said.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)