Dec 11 United Technologies Corp forecast
profit and revenue for 2015 to be below market estimates, as it
expects sales at its Pratt & Whitney military and commercial
original equipment business to be down by a low single digit
percentage.
Shares of company, known for Otis elevators, fell 3 percent
in extended trading.
United Technologies, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet
engines, said it expected 2015 earnings of $7-$7.20 per share on
revenue of $66 billion-$67 billion. (bit.ly/1DiH0CV)
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $7.27 per
share on revenue of $67.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
The company also forecast sales at its military business is
expected to rise by 5-7 percent, and sales at its commercial
business to rise by 3-5 percent.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Rohit T.K. in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)