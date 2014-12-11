(Adds CEO quote, background, details)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Rohit T. K.

Dec 11 United Technologies Corp forecast profit and revenue for 2015 to be below market estimates, as it expects profit to fall at its Pratt & Whitney military and commercial original equipment business.

Shares of the company, known for Otis elevators, fell 3 percent in extended trading on Thursday.

The company will also not sell its Sikorsky military and commercial helicopters business, Chief Executive Greg Hayes said in a conference call.

Hayes, previously United Technologies' chief financial officer, is expected by many analysts and investors to be conservative in his forecast.

United Technologies, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines, said it expected 2015 earnings of $7-$7.20 per share on revenue of $66 billion-$67 billion. (bit.ly/1DiH0CV)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $7.27 per share on revenue of $67.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast a 5-7 percent rise in sales at its military business, and a 3-5 percent rise in sales at its commercial business. It also expects free cash flow to be 90-100 percent of net income attributable to common shareholders.

For the fourth quarter, United Technologies expects a profit of $1.60 per share on revenue of $17 billion - below analysts' average estimate of a profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $17.18 billion.

The company also announced a share buyback of $2 billion-$3 billion.

United Technologies shares closed at $114.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since Hayes' appointment as CEO last month. (Editing by Joyjeet Das)