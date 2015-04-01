By Lewis Krauskopf
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 1
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 1 Jet engine maker
Pratt & Whitney is doubling down on gathering and analyzing data
to predict and prevent problems from occurring as the company is
primed to become more broadly responsible for managing its
engine fleet.
Executives with the United Technologies Corp unit
said on Wednesday that a convergence of Pratt's business
environment with technology advances is paving the way for the
expansion into so-called Big Data.
Commercial jet engine makers tend to make little money in
the upfront sale of their products, reaping the benefits when
the engines require repairs or overhauls.
Pratt has been shifting its model toward long-term service
agreements and away from "transactional" repairs and
maintenance. About 80 percent of customers choosing its new
geared turbofan engines signed up for such fleet management
agreements, in which Pratt manages maintenance and logistics,
said Matthew Bromberg, president of aftermarket at Pratt.
"We are the ones that are going to be using this data to
optimize engine operation, engine performance and engine
maintenance," Bromberg said during a media event hosted by the
engine maker.
Pratt has 14 data projects in the works, including one for
its PW4000 engine, which powers widebody aircraft, said Lynn
Fraga, Pratt's analytics manager for engine services.
In an example of its increasing investment, Bromberg said
that Pratt currently captures 100 data parameters per engine.
But the geared turbofan has 5,000 parameters, and Pratt wants to
capture every one, Bromberg said.
To accelerate its efforts, the engine maker is teaming up
with IBM Corp, which on Tuesday unveiled a broader $3
billion investment into data analytics for businesses.
Industrial manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to
improve the efficiency of their products and manufacturing
floors by embedding sensors into them to feed back data.
Separately, Pratt said its engine that will be delivered
later this year to Bombardier for the Canadian
company's new CSeries jet will be the first to include parts
built using additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing.
The technology will be used to produce a compressor airfoil
and a ring bracket for the engines. Bombardier is pushing to
bring the CSeries, which is years behind schedule, into service.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)