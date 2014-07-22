July 22 A fix for Pratt & Whitney's engine used
in Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jet is not expected
to be needed on versions of the engine used in other aircraft,
the chief financial officer of Pratt parent United Technologies
Corp said on Tuesday.
Pratt executives said earlier this month the problem had to
do with a seal in the oil system that would require a relatively
minor adjustment. The aircraft has been grounded since late May
after an engine failure during testing.
Along with the CSeries, Pratt's new geared turbofan engine
is offered on Airbus' A320neo narrow-body plane and
other new regional jets. The engine is helping revitalize
Pratt's commercial engine business.
"This particular fix we think is just related to the CSeries
engine itself," United Tech CFO Greg Hayes said on a conference
call with analysts. "Each of the architecture is little bit
different and we have not seen a similar issue on any of the
other models that are out there."
The company expects it will be a "couple of weeks" before
the plane is flying again, Hayes said.
"This is not a big, big deal in terms of the architecture,"
the CFO said.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)