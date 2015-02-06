(Adds detail from Pratt in paragraph four)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The Pentagon's plans to fund
50 percent more F-35 fighter jets in fiscal 2016 will help drive
down the price of the new plane and its engine, a top official
at engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies
Corp, said on Thursday.
Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt's military engines
division, said the company had submitted a proposal for the
ninth and tenth batches of engines to the F-35 program office,
and he hoped to sign those agreements by the end of 2015.
The previous two production agreements lowered the cost of
the engine by nearly 8 percent, Croswell said, noting that
further reductions were planned for the contracts now under
discussion - 60 engines in the ninth batch and 100 in the tenth.
Pratt said it has cut the cost of the F135 engine by 55
percent since its first delivery.
The U.S. government signs separate production agreements
with Lockheed Martin Corp, which builds the plane, and
Pratt, which builds the engine. The Pentagon plans to spend
nearly $400 billion to develop and build 2,457 of the
radar-evading warplanes over the next two decades.
Croswell welcomed the start of a long-delayed increase in
production of the F-35 in the fiscal 2016 budget, which funds 57
jets after 38 a year earlier, and said it would help Pratt,
Lockheed and other key suppliers drive down the plane's cost.
Pratt and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which makes the
lift fan for the F-35 B-model, are finalizing plans for further
reducing the engine's cost, Croswell said. He gave no details.
Lockheed and the other key suppliers for the airframe -
Northrop Grumman Corp and BAE Systems Plc
-launched a similar effort last summer, which maps out specific
investments to reduce the cost to build and repair the planes.
Croswell said Pratt had also developed plans to upgrade the
F135 engine in two separate phases.
If the Pentagon accepts and funds the plans, the first
upgrades would begin in 2017 or 2018 and reduce the fuel burn of
the engine by 5 to 7 percent, Croswell said. The next upgrades
would begin around 2022, cutting fuel burn by a further 15 to 20
percent.
The upgrades draw on research work funded by the Air Force
and the Navy in recent years. The Air Force included funding for
more work on a next-generation engine in its 2016 budget plan.
