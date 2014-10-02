BRIEF-Installed Building Products announces acquisition of Custom Glass Atlanta
* Installed Building products announces the acquisition of Custom Glass Atlanta
Oct 2 United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit on Thursday named a new president of its commercial engines division in the midst of a crucial launch of a new engine for commercial jets.
Pratt appointed Gregory Gernhardt as president of Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines, effective immediately. He replaces David Brantner, who "has decided to depart the company," Pratt said in a statement.
Pratt's new geared turbofan is helping revitalize its commercial engine business. The engine is offered on Airbus' A320neo narrow-body plane, which had its maiden flight last week, and other new regional jets.
Pratt has invested $1 billion developing the engine. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, March 20 Cia de Locação das Américas SA agreed to acquire smaller rival Auto Ricci SA in cash and stock for about 176 million reais ($57 million) on Monday, creating Brazil's largest fleet rental company, according to a securities filing and a person with knowledge of the situation.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: