By Susan Taylor
| TORONTO, April 30
TORONTO, April 30 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, said it shut down a test
engine after a "minor anomaly" during flight testing near
Montreal on Tuesday, but said media reports of a fire were
inaccurate.
"The engine was shut down as a precaution," the company said
in a statement about the test flight from its Mirabel Aerospace
Centre.
"Examination of the engine revealed that there was no
apparent damage, and we expect to run it again in the next day
or two. Minor anomalies such as this are common in flight test.
Early reports in the media of a fire on the engine were
inaccurate."
The company said that for proprietary reasons it would not
identify which engine was being tested.
Bombardier Inc said the incident did not involve
the PW1524 model of Pratt & Whitney's new geared turbofan motor
that will power its all-new CSeries jetliner.
"That incident has no impact on our flight test program,"
Bombardier Aerospace spokeswoman Marianella de la Barrera said.
"It's our understanding that the incident relates to another
variant of the main family of the engine."
Bombardier, which is to report first-quarter financial
results on Thursday, is "very pleased" with the performance of
the PW1524 engine in CSeries testing, de la Barrera said. The
engine, certified in February 2013, is in operation on three
CSeries flight test vehicles.
Last summer, Pratt & Whitney redesigned a component of its
geared turbofan engine being developed for Airbus's top-selling
A320neo aircraft after tests revealed "distress" in the PW1100G
engine's hot core.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)