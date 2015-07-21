July 21 A day after sealing the signature move
of his eight-month tenure, United Technologies Corp
Chief Executive Greg Hayes suffered his toughest day on Wall
Street.
The U.S. conglomerate cut its 2015 profit forecast on
Tuesday for the third time this year, sending its shares down
more than 7 percent and carving $7 billion off its market value.
"To say that I'm disappointed would be a significant
understatement," Hayes told analysts on a conference call.
United Tech agreed on Monday to sell its Sikorsky helicopter
unit to Lockheed Martin Corp for $9 billion, ending a
strategic review that Hayes initiated in March.
After the latest forecast cut, blamed on weaker expected
performance in its aerospace systems and Otis elevators
businesses, Hayes vowed he would take "another hard look" at
restructuring, including potential cost cuts. He told analysts
he was "spending more time on the road to make sure that we
truly understand what's going on in these individual
businesses."
The lowered outlook is a setback for Hayes, the company's
former finance chief. Since taking over as CEO in late November,
the company cut its profit forecasts in January and June.
One analyst described the repeated cuts as "water torture"
on the conference call.
The company's shares are down 11 percent for the year to
date, against a nearly 3 percent increase for the S&P 500 index
. The shares have underperformed those of rivals General
Electric Co and Honeywell International Inc.
Sterne Agee analyst Peter Arment said investors were
particularly caught off guard with the forecast for UTC
Aerospace Systems (UTAS), for which the company expects to see
about $300 million less in profit before tax this year than it
did in March.
"That was not priced into the stock," Arment said of the
aerospace outlook cut. "Clearly, they need to transform some of
the businesses so they can get back to growing."
For Otis, United Tech dimmed its view of new equipment sales
in China and for service revenue in Europe, cutting its profit
forecast for the business by $200 million this year.
"We just got way too aggressive on the aftermarket at UTAS,
and the European recovery, and it hasn't happened," Hayes said.
"It all ultimately falls on me."
(Additional reporting by David Gaffen in New York; Editing by
Bill Rigby)