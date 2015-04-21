(Adds CEO, CFO comments, pre-market share price)

By Lewis Krauskopf

April 21 United Technologies Corp posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by gains in its unit selling climate control and security systems for buildings, even as a stronger dollar weighed on sales.

The U.S. conglomerate's sales slipped 1.4 percent to $14.54 billion, shy of Wall Street's target of $14.88 billion. Foreign currency swings hurt sales by 4 percentage points, with sales otherwise growing 3 percent on an organic basis.

Sales fell 7 percent at the company's Otis elevators business, which generates major business internationally.

United Tech follows manufacturers such as General Electric Co and Honeywell International Inc in reporting that its sales were hurt by a stronger dollar, which reduces the value of foreign sales upon conversion into the greenback.

"It's the same theme that is playing out when you look at other industrials," UTC Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri said in an interview. "Most have missed on the top line, but the bottom line is okay because the analysts calibrated (earnings) impact of currency reasonably well."

United Tech expects the dollar to hurt sales by about $2.5 billion this year, although it backed its 2015 forecast. The company in January had cut its 2015 outlook due to currency concerns.

United Tech shares rose 1.3 percent to $118 in pre-market trading.

United Tech, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines, said first-quarter net income rose 18 percent to $1.43 billion, or $1.58 per share.

Excluding items, it reported earnings of $1.51 per share.

Analysts on average were looking for $1.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit at UTC's climate, controls and security unit jumped 36 percent to $729 million, helped in part by a $126 million gain tied to an acquisition. The unit's quarterly performance was a "standout," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a research note.

The economy in China, which makes up 6 percent of the company's overall sales, is a concern for United Tech's businesses that serve commercial buildings, executives said.

"There aren't many pockets of strength in China today that we see," Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said in an interview. "China is clearly slowing down."

United Tech, which has said it is eyeing large deals, kept its placeholder for $1 billion in acquisitions this year.

"There's a couple of targets out there we continue to look at, but I'm not in a terrible hurry either," Hayes said. "We're going to wait and make sure we don't overpay." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)