(Adds CEO, CFO comments, pre-market share price)
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 21 United Technologies Corp posted
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by
gains in its unit selling climate control and security systems
for buildings, even as a stronger dollar weighed on sales.
The U.S. conglomerate's sales slipped 1.4 percent to $14.54
billion, shy of Wall Street's target of $14.88 billion. Foreign
currency swings hurt sales by 4 percentage points, with sales
otherwise growing 3 percent on an organic basis.
Sales fell 7 percent at the company's Otis elevators
business, which generates major business internationally.
United Tech follows manufacturers such as General Electric
Co and Honeywell International Inc in reporting
that its sales were hurt by a stronger dollar, which reduces the
value of foreign sales upon conversion into the greenback.
"It's the same theme that is playing out when you look at
other industrials," UTC Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri said
in an interview. "Most have missed on the top line, but the
bottom line is okay because the analysts calibrated (earnings)
impact of currency reasonably well."
United Tech expects the dollar to hurt sales by about $2.5
billion this year, although it backed its 2015 forecast. The
company in January had cut its 2015 outlook due to currency
concerns.
United Tech shares rose 1.3 percent to $118 in pre-market
trading.
United Tech, which also makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines,
said first-quarter net income rose 18 percent to $1.43 billion,
or $1.58 per share.
Excluding items, it reported earnings of $1.51 per share.
Analysts on average were looking for $1.45 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit at UTC's climate, controls and security unit jumped
36 percent to $729 million, helped in part by a $126 million
gain tied to an acquisition. The unit's quarterly performance
was a "standout," RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard
said in a research note.
The economy in China, which makes up 6 percent of the
company's overall sales, is a concern for United Tech's
businesses that serve commercial buildings, executives said.
"There aren't many pockets of strength in China today that
we see," Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said in an
interview. "China is clearly slowing down."
United Tech, which has said it is eyeing large deals, kept
its placeholder for $1 billion in acquisitions this year.
"There's a couple of targets out there we continue to look
at, but I'm not in a terrible hurry either," Hayes said. "We're
going to wait and make sure we don't overpay."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Paul Simao)