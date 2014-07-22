BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
July 22 United Technologies Corp posted an 8 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by sales of its elevators and aircraft parts, and the diversified U.S. manufacturer gave a more bullish profit outlook for 2014.
Second-quarter net income rose to $1.68 billion, or $1.84 per share, from $1.56 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.