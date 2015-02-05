By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 5 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, is seeing a big spike in
demand for its UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Eastern Europe,
a top company executive said on Thursday.
Several Eastern European countries have already submitted a
formal request for the aircraft to the U.S. government, Samir
Mehta, president of Sikorsky Defense Systems & Services, told
reporters at the company's Washington office.
Mehta said demand for the popular workhorse utility
helicopters was being driven by continued tensions with Russia
and growing concerns in countries in the region about suppliers
for their existing Russian-built helicopters.
"In Eastern Europe, we're seeing a renewed sense of urgency
around acquiring Western equipment," Mehta said.
He said Slovakia was one country that had expressed
interest, but did not name other potential buyers.
Mehta said increasing calls to provide weapons to Ukraine
could also result in new orders but said discussions were being
held on a government-to-government basis.
One option, he said, would be to rebuild older-model Black
Hawks that are being taken out of inventory by the U.S. Army.
Mehta said it would take about a year to upgrade such older
Black Hawks for use by foreign countries.
President Barack Obama will decide soon whether to provide
Kiev with lethal weapons to fight pro-Russian separatists in
eastern Ukraine, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.
Sikorsky is looking to foreign sales and other opportunities
to offset the end of U.S. orders for its Black Hawks. The
Pentagon's fiscal 2016 budget plan includes funding for the
final year of a multiyear production contract.
Last year, Sikorsky won contracts for several major new
programs, including a combat rescue helicopter for the Air Force
and a presidential helicopter for the Navy. But those projects
are still in development and will not contribute as much to
revenues as production of existing aircraft for some time.
Mehta welcomed the U.S. government's announcement Wednesday
of a two-year project aimed at making it easier for NATO and
member countries to share costs and buy weapons as a group as
they struggle to stretch scarce defense budgets.
He said the initiative could help smaller countries in
Eastern Europe by aggregating their orders to drive down prices.
It would also help lower the cost of maintaining aircraft by
spreading the cost over a large number of planes, he said.
