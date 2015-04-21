April 21 United Technologies Corp is nearing a decision on whether to spin off its Sikorsky helicopter unit as the business is struggling with its financial performance.

United Tech Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said on Tuesday he expects the company to finish its review of strategic options for Sikorsky by midyear. The review was announced in March.

Sikorsky's first-quarter operating profit dropped 11 percent on a 7 percent fall in sales, according to results released on Tuesday. Commercial sales tumbled 26 percent.

The prime culprit? The decline in oil prices. A huge chunk of Sikorsky's nonmilitary business is for oil industry customers shuttling workers and equipment to offshore rigs. Moves by oil companies to cut back on expenses are affecting the helicopter industry.

"We are seeing pressure from the oil and gas segment," Paul Lundstrom, United Tech's vice president of investor relations, told analysts on a conference call.

Lundstrom called the quarter a "slow start" for Sikorsky, but added it was too early in the year for the company to cut financial forecasts.

Sterne Agee analyst Peter Arment said such pressure was unlikely to abate any time soon.

"If you were a betting man, you'd think it would persist all year, because it's tied to a lot of offshore activity which we know is going to be down," Arment said.

Both the company and analysts have deemed a spinoff of Sikorsky more likely because of the huge tax bill United Tech would face in a sale.

While Tuesday's results could further reduce chances of a sale, Sikorsky's value as a standalone entity has probably not changed, said Russell Solomon, an analyst at Moody's. Analysts in March said Sikorsky was worth $7 billion to $10 billion.

"There was a recognition that the market conditions are not exactly strong right now," Solomon said.

Hayes previously said Sikorsky did not match up on several fronts with other UTC segments, including Otis elevators or Pratt & Whitney jet engines. Sikorsky has lower profit margins and is mainly a military contractor.

Other helicopter companies are also embedded in larger entities, including Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland and Textron Inc's Bell units, which may protect them from industry volatility, such as shifting military budgets.

"There might be more risk to a standalone entity without the other businesses to cushion the cyclicality," Solomon said. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)