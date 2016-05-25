BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares
May 25 United Urban Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue 190,000 new units through public offering during the period from June 14 to June 16
* Says it will issue 12,065 new units through private placement on July 12
* Says the issue price is to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0Z1Nw9
(Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago