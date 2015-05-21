LONDON May 21 British water supplier United Utilities reported a 4 percent rise in full-year operating profit to 653.3 million pounds ($1.02 billion) and will pay shareholders an annual dividend of 37.70 pence per share, a slight improvement on last year's payouts.

The utility said it targeted paying shareholders an annual increase in dividend at least in line with inflation over the coming five years.

"We are encouraged by our operational and customer service performance improvements and believe we can improve further," the company said in its annual results statement. ($1 = 0.6436 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)