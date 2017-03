March 25 United Utilities Group Plc

* Current trading is in line with group's expectations for year ending 31 march 2015

* Revenue this year is expected to be slightly higher than last year

* Expect a modest increase in underlying operating profit for 2014/15

* Underlying net finance expense for 2014/15 is anticipated to be markedly lower than 2013/14

* Expect a modest increase in group net debt at 31 march 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)