July 25 British water supplier United Utilities
Group Plc reported a rise in revenue for the April 1-July
24 period, reflecting a rise in regulated prices.
The company, whose tariffs are capped by regulator Ofwat,
did not report revenue numbers but said it expected "good
underlying financial performance" for the year.
United Utilities said it intended to continue its policy of
targeting annual dividend growth of 2 percent above the rate of
retail price inflation through to at least 2015.
