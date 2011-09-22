(Adds details)

* Says current trading in line with its expectations

* H1 revenue up on inflationary price increase

LONDON, Sept 22 United Utilities Group , Britain's largest listed water utility, said it had traded in line with its expectations with higher first-half revenue offset by rising operating expenses.

The British utility said it was on track to meet targets and would accelerate 100 million pounds ($156 million) of previously agreed pension deficit payments to provide a higher investment return for the group.

United Utilities' first-half revenue improved year-on-year due to rising inflation. However the costs of renewing infrastructure will continue to rise, with expenditure on regulatory capital investment and depreciation in the second half expected to top that of the first half.

United Utilities reported a lower-than-expected 32 percent drop in annual profits earlier this year, after it was ordered by regulators to cut prices as part of a sector review.

Meanwhile British Peer Northumbrian Water Group was snapped up by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing last month for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in the biggest takeover this year of a British-listed company, prompting speculation of further takeovers in the sector.

Shares in United Utilities closed at 610 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at nearly 4.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.641 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Matt Scuffham)