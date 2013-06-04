CHICAGO, June 4 United Airlines' capacity and
pricing of flights to and from Japan will be affected if the
value of yen remains depressed, the company's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Jeff Smisek, CEO of United Continental holdings,
told reporters in Chicago that the short-term effects of the
currency's fall were offset by the fact that many tickets were
bought before the decline.
But over the longer term, it could affect the airline's
capacity and the price of tickets. United has already said that
yen depreciation cost it about $20 million in passenger revenue
in the first quarter, and that it expects continued pressure
throughout the year.
Currently, about one-third of the airline's service in the
Pacific region is between the U.S. and Japan, with two-thirds
between the U.S. and China, the company said. That "makes our
exposure less than some of our peers," a spokeswoman said.
Delta Airlines said on Tuesday that passenger
revenue fell by 1 percentage point in May from a year ago
because of the yen effect, but that was offset by higher revenue
at its hubs in New York.
The yen has fallen more than 30 percent against the U.S.
dollar since late last year, when Shinzo Abe, now Japan's prime
minister, prescribed radical monetary easing to reverse years of
sliding consumer prices as part of a deflation-fighting policy,
dubbed "Abenomics."
The Japanese currency has gained about 3 percent against the
dollar in the last month.