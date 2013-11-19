Nov 19 United Airlines: * Says launches initiatives to cut costs by $2 billion annually; plan includes

reducing fuel consumption & sourcing costs among others * Says aims to increase pre-tax earnings by two to four times the current

level over the next four years * Says plans to generate sufficient cash to begin allocating capital to

shareholders by 2015 * Says plans to increase ancillary revenue by about $700 million, with a goal

of generating more than $3.5 billion in ancillary revenue by 2017