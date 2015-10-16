(Adds confirmation of heart attack, board notification)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Alwyn Scott
Oct 16 United Continental Holdings Inc's
new chief executive has suffered a heart attack, a person
familiar with the matter said on Friday, barely a month after he
took on the job of improving the airline's profitability and
reputation.
The board at United - the No. 2 U.S. carrier by capacity -
was informed "promptly" after Oscar Munoz was taken to hospital,
the person said.
"There's no reason for the board to meet," the person said.
"We're still gathering information about his medical condition
and prognosis."
United's previous chief executive left while federal
authorities were conducting an investigation involving the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey.
United's shares closed down 3.1 percent, at a one-week low
of $55.97. They have dropped nearly 17 percent this year.
In a statement on Friday, the airline said Munoz, 56, had
been taken to hospital on Thursday. It gave no further details.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we are
respecting their privacy," it said, noting that the airline was
operating normally.
United Continental has been plagued by complaints by
customers and employees in recent years, many related to its
struggles to merge the operations of the former United and
Continental airlines.
Munoz has made tackling those problems a top priority.
Shortly after taking over, Munoz told employees in a letter
that he would meet with as many workers as possible and "hear
about operations directly from you".
Munoz had been scheduled to hold a labor summit with union
leaders on Thursday. Mike Klemm, head of the local branch of the
International Association of Machinists, said he was informed
midday Thursday that it had been postponed.
"They told us he had a personal emergency," he said. "We
wish Mr. Munoz a speedy recovery and look forward to getting
back to work with him."
The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story, reported
that the board was waiting to hear from doctors and Munoz's
family about the severity of the heart attack before deciding if
the appointment of an interim CEO was necessary.
A spokeswoman for United declined to comment on whether
Munoz had suffered a heart attack, his condition and whether the
board had been informed that he had been taken to hospital.
United's failure to promptly announce Munoz's admission to a
hospital or the reason for it raised concerns about whether the
company was disclosing enough to investors.
"It is tragic but true that the health of the CEO is not a
private matter," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a corporate governance
expert and professor at the Yale School of Management.
"When someone assumes this responsibility, they surrender
some of the everyday rights of others," he said. "The CEO's
health is financially material information and has a huge impact
on all key constituencies from investors, media, and employees
to customers, suppliers, and regulators."
Many companies, including Apple Inc and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, have grappled in recent years with how
to balance executives' desire for privacy with investors' need
to know the state of their health.
The Wall Street Journal cited an "informed individual" as
saying the heart attack may have been mild and that Munoz could
be back at work in two weeks.
Regulation on the timing of such disclosures and how much
detail is required from companies and is not entirely
transparent.
