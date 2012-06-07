June 7 United Airlines, a unit of United Continental Holdings, reached a tentative agreement with the union representing Continental Airlines flight attendants to extend their contracts with the company.

The agreement proposes to extend the current contracts for 28 months beyond its Sept. 1 amendable date, the company said.

The flight attendants will vote on the agreement in the coming weeks, United Airlines said.

United Continental is a holding company that formed from a merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines.

Shares of United Continental closed at $22.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.