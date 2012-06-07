UPDATE 3-Stada to hold takeover talks with rival suitors Cinven and Advent
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)
June 7 United Airlines, a unit of United Continental Holdings, reached a tentative agreement with the union representing Continental Airlines flight attendants to extend their contracts with the company.
The agreement proposes to extend the current contracts for 28 months beyond its Sept. 1 amendable date, the company said.
The flight attendants will vote on the agreement in the coming weeks, United Airlines said.
United Continental is a holding company that formed from a merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines.
Shares of United Continental closed at $22.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Recasts, adds Stada statement on 2nd suitor Advent, analyst quote)
* Today purchased from subsidiaries of fleurette properties limited, fleurette group's remaining 31 pct stake in Mutanda mining sarl and an approximate 10.25 pct stake in Katanga mining limited
* Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co reports a 6.5106 percent passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjFfm0) Further company coverage: