July 7 United Airlines said on Monday it plans
to outsource more than 630 union jobs at 12 U.S. airports in a
cost-saving move.
Affected positions include ticket and gate agents and
baggage handlers at U.S. airports, including Salt Lake City;
Charlotte, North Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; Detroit and Des
Moines, Iowa, the company said. United Airlines would shift
these jobs from its payroll and hire other companies to provide
the employees, under the outsourcing plan.
"This is a difficult decision, but we need to ensure that
our costs are competitive," United spokeswoman Christen David
said on Monday.
About 637 workers could be affected by the outsourcing
moves, the carrier added.
James Carlson, a spokesman for the International Association
of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said provisions of the
union's contract with United call for affected workers to
continue to have jobs at the carrier if they are willing to
relocate. Should workers choose not to move, they will go on
furlough and would have recall rights, he added.
"This is a bad business decision for United Airlines,"
Carlson said.
United also said it will bring in-house 365 customer service
jobs at its Denver and Washington Dulles airport hubs as well as
in Honolulu. United added it has hired 44 ramp workers at its
Phoenix operations.
United Continental, formed by the 2010 merger of
United and Continental Airlines, has been taking a number of
cost-cutting moves to improve earnings and reduce debt. Earlier
this year, it announced the closure of its hub at the airport in
Cleveland.
The carrier, which has more than 85,000 workers, reported a
wider first-quarter loss in April as revenue fell and costs
increased.
