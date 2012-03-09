* United uses bonds to finance aircraft order
By Kyle Peterson
March 9 United Continental Holdings
, set to receive its first Boeing Co 787
Dreamliner this year, will finance part of the purchase with
$892 million in bonds at record-low interest rates, which some
experts say reflects investor confidence in the new plane and
the air carrier.
The world's largest airline, formed in a 2010 merger of
United Airlines and Continental Airlines, will use the money to
pay for 18 new planes -- four light-weight, carbon-composite
Dreamliners and 14 narrowbody 737s. The company also refinanced
three 737s that entered service previously.
United disclosed the financing terms in a regulatory filing
on Thursday. The deal marks the first time an airline has used
the capital markets to fund the purchase of Dreamliners. Foreign
airlines typically borrow money from banks to pay for planes.
"People would not be lending money at these rates if they
didn't think the collateral was there to support it," said
Thomas Cahill, Managing Director of Capital Markets and Head of
Corporate Solutions at Morgan Stanley.
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley led the deal.
The planes technically will be owned by Continental Airlines
and operated under the United name.
The blended interest rate on the debt amounted to 4.38
percent, beating the previous all-time low of 4.88 percent for a
similarly structured aircraft deal by Continental in 2010,
Cahill said.
The low rate "is truly kind of shocking," he said, noting
the troubled history of U.S. airlines and recent tight credit
markets.
United Airlines, formerly a unit of UAL Corp, restructured
in bankruptcy years before its merger with Continental. The
airline industry has been battered in the last decade by
overcapacity, soaring fuel costs and economic weakness that
drained travel demand.
"We don't even think about that bankruptcy from years ago at
United Airlines. It's a completely different airline today,"
said Tom Smith, Managing Director in the Debt Capital Markets
Group at Credit Suisse.
United expects to take first delivery of a Dreamliner later
this year. The aircraft is the first commercial plane with an
airframe made largely of carbon composites. The use of those
materials lowers the weight and aids fuel efficiency.
Plane-maker Boeing struggled for years to develop the
aircraft and bring it to market, which it finally did in 2011,
three years later than planned. Nevertheless, the 787 is a hit
among customers, and airlines have placed about 870 orders.
Boeing has delivered only five Dreamliners so far, all to
its launch customer, Japan's All Nippon Airways. The
company now aims to boost its production rate to 10 per month by
the end of 2013.
A recent manufacturing glitch involving a rear fuselage flaw
now jeopardizes that goal, experts say, although Boeing stands
by the target.
Boeing, which competes for orders with its European rival
Airbus, also is in talks with United on compensation
for late 787 deliveries. The world's largest airline has 50
Dreamliners on order.
The 737 is Boeing's best-selling commercial airplane and the
domestic workhorse of many airlines around the world.
Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst at Teal Group, said
the attractive financing United received for this order bodes
well for the carrier's upcoming aircraft purchases. United is in
talks on an order for narrowbodies that sources say amounts to
about 180 planes.
"If you're buying a jet that's popular and you have
reasonably good credit, and people like you, you can be very
aggressive about your fleet replacement plans," Aboulafia said.
"And in a time of expensive fuel, that's absolutely key."
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson. Editing by Gunna Dickson)