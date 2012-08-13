Aug 13 United Airlines, a unit of United
Continental Holdings, has reached an agreement with the
union representing employees from fleet service, passenger
service and certain other work groups to expedite contract
negotiations.
United said it signed an agreement with the International
Association of Machinists (IAM) union, which represents more
than 30,000 employees at the airline, to expedite contract
negotiations for joint collective bargaining agreements for the
groups the union represents.
The former United Airlines and Continental Airlines closed
their $3.17 billion merger in 2010, forming the world's largest
airline, now known as United Airlines.
One of the biggest obstacles to the completion of the merger
had been the integration of two work forces with joint
contracts.
"Airline consolidation has complicated industry
negotiations, no more so than at United Airlines," IAM District
141 President Rich Delaney said.
The parties have agreed to a bargaining process and timeline
designed to achieve joint collective agreements before the
year-end, United said in a statement.
Earlier this month, United Continental said it reached an
agreement in principle with its pilots union, advancing the
carrier's effort to integrate its staff.