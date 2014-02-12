MUMBAI Feb 12 India may consider infusing
capital into stressed state-run lender United Bank of India
(UBI), local television channels reported on Wednesday
citing banking secretary Rajiv Takru.
There is no systemic risk to Indian banks from Kolkata-based
UBI, he was quoted as saying by the channels.
Last week, UBI said its net loss in the October-December
quarter widened to 12.4 billion rupees from nearly 5 billion in
the preceding quarter.
On Tuesday, ratings agency Fitch said UBI was at risk of
becoming the first lender in Asia to breach the minimal capital
ratios mandated by Basel III norms after the small lender posted
a net loss and said bad debts increased.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)