BRIEF-BATS reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* BATS reports fourth quarter net income growth of 50 percent
(Corrects typo in Jonathan Blumenthal's name in paragraph 3)
Nov 2 United Capital Financial Partners Inc said on Wednesday it bought Peak Capital Investment Services for an undisclosed sum as it seeks to build a national wealth advisory firm through multiple acquisitions.
Peak, with offices in Dallas and Denver, has about $600 million in assets under management, United Capital said in a statement.
United Capital, which was formed in 2004, said Peak's Senior Vice Presidents Brandon Ross and Jonathan Blumenthal and Chief Investment Officer Tim Harder will join the company as managing directors.
In January, United Capital's Chief Executive Joe Duran told Reuters he expects to continue to buy investment firms as it looks to expand in several cities -- including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland, Oregon, he said.
As of June 30, 2011, United Capital and its affiliates had $16 billion in assets under advisement, up $3 billion from the start of the year. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.