SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Two former United Commercial Bank executives pleaded not guilty to securities fraud and other criminal charges on Thursday in connection with a nearly $300 million U.S. bailout before the bank's collapse.

The San Francisco-based bank received $298.7 million from the U.S. government in November 2008. One year later, regulators shut down the bank and its operations were taken over by East West Bancorp (EWBC.O).

Former Chief Operating Officer Ebrahim Shabudin and former First Vice President Thomas Yu have been charged with four criminal counts.

The men and former Chief Executive Thomas Wu also face a civil lawsuit from securities regulators.

In a San Francisco court hearing on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Bommer recorded a plea of not guilty on behalf of Shabudin and Yu. Both men have been free from custody on a $500,000 bond. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)