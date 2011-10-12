UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.10
* To record special loan loss provision of $25 mln in Q3 (Follows Alerts)
Oct 12 United Community Banks said it will record a special loan loss provision of $25 million in the third quarter, which will hurt its earnings for the period.
The provision, which is related to the bank's largest single loan relationship, will affect quarterly earnings by about 26 cents a share, the bank said in a statement.
United Community now expects third-quarter earnings of 10 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the bank to earn 10 cents a share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $8.80 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.