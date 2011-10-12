* Sees Q3 EPS $0.10

* To record special loan loss provision of $25 mln in Q3 (Follows Alerts)

Oct 12 United Community Banks said it will record a special loan loss provision of $25 million in the third quarter, which will hurt its earnings for the period.

The provision, which is related to the bank's largest single loan relationship, will affect quarterly earnings by about 26 cents a share, the bank said in a statement.

United Community now expects third-quarter earnings of 10 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting the bank to earn 10 cents a share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

