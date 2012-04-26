* Q1 EPS $0.15 vs loss/share $0.13 last year
* Q1 net interest rev up 4 pct
* Loan loss provision down 92 pct
April 26 United Community Banks Inc
posted a profit for the first quarter as it kept aside less
money to cover bad loans.
The bank posted a net income of $11.5 million, or 15 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $237.3 million, or 13 cents
per share, a year ago.
Net interest revenue grew 4 percent to $58.9 million.
Provision for bad loans was $15 million, down about 92
percent from last year.
Shares of the Blairsville, Georgia-based bank closed at
$9.25 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)