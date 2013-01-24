Jan 24 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* During earnings conference call, airline says operations are
improving and customer satisfaction scores are rising
* Company plans to cut management and administrative staff by 6
percent
starting next month to control costs
* Company to implement new tools to help improve customer
service
* Company has confidence in Boeing's ability to fix
issues with 787
Dreamliner plane
* Company says all new plane types have issues and 787 is no
different
* Carrier expects to take delivery of two more Dreamliners in
second half of this
year
* Company looking to win back corporate customers who took a
detour amid
technology changes last year