BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 United Continental Holdings Inc said it incurred charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to integration and severance costs.
The holding company of United Airlines said it has recorded a $137 million charge for the June quarter from costs associated with systems integration and training, repainting aircraft and relocating employees.
About 1,300 flight attendants volunteered to retire early in exchange for a severance payment, resulting in a $76 million charge, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It also recorded a gain of $7 million from sale of some assets.
United, which said consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 3 percent for the second quarter, is expected to report results on Thursday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses