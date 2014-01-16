Jan 16 United Continental will furlough
about 685 flight attendants, as the U.S. airline company looks
to prune its expenses as part of a $2 billion annual
cost-cutting plan announced last year.
United said it failed to attract enough takers for its
voluntary furloughs and a job share-partnership program, leading
it to undertake involuntary furloughs.
The airline will furlough some of the Association of Flight
Attendants' (AFA) "most junior members," the union, which
represents over 25,000 United flight attendants, said in a
statement.
"What it comes down to is simply the promise of United's
merger not being realized," said Greg Davidowitch, AFA President
at United.
Chicago-based United has struggled to consolidate its
operations nearly three years after the merger of UAL Corp and
Continental Airlines for $3.17 billion. It has been working to
win back customers after it faced severe service-related and
operational problems last year.
United Continental said in November it would cut costs by $2
billion every year through measures including increasing
productivity, reducing sourcing costs, improving maintenance
processes and inventory procedures, and optimizing distribution
methods.
"Successful airlines do not lay off workers," Davidowitch
said. "We continue to meet with management and offer creative
solutions to an involuntary furlough; while also addressing the
company's needs to mitigate an overage in manpower."