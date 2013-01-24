Jan 24 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Thursday it was confident that Boeing Co could
correct the issues with the 787 Dreamliner, which was grounded
earlier this month after a series of safety incidents including
battery fires.
"History teaches us that all new aircraft types have issues
and the 787 is no different," United Continental Chairman and
Chief Executive Jeff Smisek said during the carrier's earnings
conference call. "We continue to have confidence in the aircraft
and in Boeing's ability to fix the issues, just as they have
done on every other new aircraft model they've produced."
United, the only U.S. carrier currently operating 787
planes, has six 787s, and Smisek said it expects to take
delivery of two additional ones in the second half of this year.