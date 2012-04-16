April 16 United Continental Holdings Inc
said on Monday it named John Rainey executive vice president and
chief financial officer, replacing Zane Rowe.
Rainey most recently was senior vice president of financial
planning and analysis for United. He previously served as vice
president of financial planning and analysis for Continental
Airlines from 2005 to 2010. He joined the company in 1997.
United Continental is the holding company that owns United
Airlines, the world's largest carrier. It was formed from a
merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines.
The company said in a statement that Rowe is leaving United
to take a non-financial position at Apple Inc.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)