NEW YORK Aug 21 United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) said on Sunday it would invest $550 million to add overhead storage space on its planes and make other upgrades.

United Continental will nearly double the overhead storage space on more than 150 aircraft, and add flat-bed seating on 62 additional long-haul planes.

Other enhancements include installing broadband Wi-Fi on more than 200 planes and streaming wireless video on its 747-400 aircraft.

The product changes are in addition to the 25 new aircraft, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, that United Continental will introduce to its fleet next year, the airline said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi. Editing by Robert MacMillan)