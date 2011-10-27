* Net profit $1.69/shr
* Ex-items profit $2.00/shr vs. Wall St est. $2.08/shr
Oct 27 United Continental Holdings (UAL.N)
reported a smaller quarterly profit, eroded by soaring fuel
costs and expenses related to its 2010 merger.
The parent of United Airlines, the world's largest air
carrier, said third-quarter net profit fell to $653 million, or
$1.69 per share, from $852 million, or $2.16 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items related to its 2010 merger, the
company said it earned $2.00 per share. That compares with the
average Wall Street forecast of $2.08 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, formed last year from a merger of UAL Corp and
United Airlines, reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 8.7
percent from a year ago.
United Continental ended the quarter with $8.4 billion in
unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Ted Kerr)