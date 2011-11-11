* United Airlines in tentative labor deal with mechanics
* Deal requires approve by union members
Nov 11 United Airlines and the union
representing its mechanics said on Friday they reached a
tentative labor deal that puts the airlines a step closer to
integrating the two work groups of newly merged United
Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N).
The deal still needs ratification by the 5,500 United
mechanics and related employees it covers.
United merged with Continental Airlines last year. The
Continental mechanics ratified their labor deal in November of
2010. Continental has about 3,600 workers in that group.
Both work groups are represented by the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters. If the United Teamsters approve their
contract, United Continental will then negotiate a joint
contract for all of its mechanics.
"This agreement is an essential step toward aligning our
mechanic employees and getting a joint agreement for both our
United and Continental mechanics," Jim Keenan, senior vice
president of technical operations for United, said in a
statement.
After the merger, United became the world's largest
airline, but it continues to operate separately from
Continental, while it works to integrate operations.
A key part of that process includes blending its work
groups. The company still must integrate its other labor
forces, including pilots and flight attendants.
United Continental shares closed up 4 percent at $18.02 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)