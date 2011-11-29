* United to get single operating OK on Wednesday - union
* Airline declines to confirm
Nov 29 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N),
formed from a merger last year of United Airlines and
Continental Airlines, will receive government approval on
Wednesday to fly as a single carrier, the union representing
pilots said on Tuesday.
"Continental and United will begin operating under a single
operating certificate," Amy Flanagan, a spokeswoman for the Air
Line Pilots Association, said in an email.
United declined to confirm the certificate would be awarded
on Wednesday.
"We've completed all of the work for the single operating
certificate. We've submitted to the FAA and we are waiting for
the final certificate," said United Continental spokeswoman
Megan McCarthy.
United bought Continental last year in a $3.17 billion
all-stock deal to form United Continental, the world's largest
airline company. The two airlines continue to operate
separately while they integrate operations.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by Andre Grenon)