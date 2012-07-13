July 13 United Continental Holdings Inc
said flight attendants from the former Continental Airlines
ratified a new labor agreement.
The former United Airlines and Continental Airlines closed
their $3.17 billion merger in 2010, forming the world's largest
airline, now known as United Airlines.
One of the biggest obstacles to the completion of the merger
had been the integration of two work forces with joint
contracts.
The new agreement covers about 9,000 flight attendants who
came from Continental, United Continental said in a statement.
The company said it would start negotiations with the
Association of Flight Attendants on a new agreement that brings
flight attendants at United, Continental and Continental
Micronesia under a single contract.
Flight attendants from the company's United subsidiary
ratified a new four-year contract in February.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)