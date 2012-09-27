Sept 27 United Continental Holdings Inc,
parent of United Airlines, said it expects to report a 1 percent
to 2 percent fall in passenger revenue for the current quarter
ending Sunday.
The estimate from the world's largest airline comes just
weeks after it cut its capacity outlook for the rest of the
year, citing a slowing U.S. economy and rising fuel costs.
Total consolidated capacity fell about 1.4 percent in the
third quarter from a year earlier, the company said.
The estimated drop in consolidated passenger revenue
compares with a rise of 9.2 percent in the year-earlier quarter.
Capacity on domestic routes is down about 1.7 percent, while
international capacity is down about 1.0 percent, United
Continental said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion all-stock deal
in 2010 as the airline industry was in the throes of dealing
with soaring fuel costs and overcapacity.
The integration has not gone as smoothly as hoped, however.
Over the past two years, U.S. airlines have merged, reduced
flights and piled on charges for baggage and food to try to
boost earnings.
High fuel costs remain a concern as the travel industry
enters its typical autumn slowdown.
United estimated its consolidated fuel price, including the
impact of cash-settled hedges, at $3.18 per gallon for the
quarter.
The company said it expects to end the quarter with $6.6
billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term
investments.
United Continental's shares, which have shed 16 percent of
their value in the last three months, were down 3 percent at
$19.54 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.