July 17 The union that represents pilots from
the United Continental Holdings Inc's legacy airlines
have voted to authorize a strike after failing to agree on a new
contract.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents
pilots who flew for what were United and Continental Airlines
before the two merged in 2010, said 99 percent of the voters
supported a withdrawal of services, if required.
Pilots from United and Continental have been working without
new contracts since they agreed to concessions in the airline
industry's financial traumas last decade, during which United
went into bankruptcy and Continental took stringent cost-cutting
measures.
"If a strike is what it is going to take to wake up the
company's leadership, the pilots are prepared to act," ALPA
said.
If the National Mediation Board declared an impasse between
both parties, the union can call for a strike once the 30-day
cooling-off period expires.
ALPA represents 7600 pilots at United Airlines and 4800
pilots at Continental Airlines.
Shares of United Continental Holdings were trading down 2
percent at $23.69 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)