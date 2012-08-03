Aug 3 United Continental Holdings Inc said it has reached an agreement in principle with its pilots union that had threatened to go on strike.

United on Friday said it has agreed on a new joint collective bargaining agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association representing pilots who flew for what were once United Airlines and Continental Airlines, before the two merged in 2010.

Pilots from United and Continental have been working without new contracts since they agreed to concessions during the airline industry's recent financial woes. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)