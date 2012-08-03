Aug 3 United Continental Holdings Inc
said it has reached an agreement in principle with its pilots
union that had threatened to go on strike.
United on Friday said it has agreed on a new joint
collective bargaining agreement with the Air Line Pilots
Association representing pilots who flew for what were once
United Airlines and Continental Airlines, before the two merged
in 2010.
Pilots from United and Continental have been working without
new contracts since they agreed to concessions during the
airline industry's recent financial woes.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Anthony Kurian)